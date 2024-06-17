ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mixed Reactions to Kalki 2898 AD's Bhairava Anthem: Prabhas, Diljit's Swag Floors Fans, Naysayers Cringe over 'Forced Punjabi' Elements

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

Bhairava Anthem from Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD has finally been released, generating a flurry of reactions on social media. Fans praised the song's energy, Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh's swag, and powerful vocals. However, some criticised the forced Punjabi elements and choreography.

Mixed Reactions to Kalki 2898 AD's Bhairava Anthem: Netizens Criticise Prabhas-Diljit's Song for 'Forced Punjabi' Elements
Netizens Criticise Prabhas-Diljit's Bhairava Anthem for 'Forced Punjabi' Elements (Photo: YouTube/ Saregama Music)

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as the eagerly awaited Bhairava Anthem from Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD has been released on Monday. After a brief delay, the official video song has been shared across all social media platforms, sending fans into a frenzy. Now let's find out if this song has lived up to the hype and expectations.

Fans have been quick to share their reactions on social media platform X, with many praising the song's energetic vibe and the chemistry between Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh. One fan gushed about the song's climax, saying, "#BhairavaAnthem looks good, especially the last 15 secs!"

Another fan was blown away by Diljit's powerful vocals, which perfectly captured Prabhas' charismatic personality. The fan wrote, "The official entry of #Bhairava in the song. The way his marvellous Gabru Jawan personality is perfectly elevated by SaNa's BGM and Diljit's voice. The moment of showing his walk n hair bun with curl from the backkkk. Ouuccchhhhh!"

The X platform was flooded with fans raving about the song's mass appeal, with many praising Prabhas and Diljit's sizzling chemistry. One fan wrote, "REBEL STAR swag is unmatchable!" Another wrote, "#BhairavaAnthem is so so so good!! LOVED IT!! MASS!! PRABHAS AND DILJIT ARE LOOKING SO GODDAMN SEXYYYY!!! what a package! what a serve!!"

A fan praised Diljit's infectious energy in , saying, "#DiljitDosanjh insane energy. #Prabhas killer swag and attitude. Feels like this man is actually a Punjabi/jatt."

However, not everyone was impressed with the song. Some fans felt that the song's Punjabi flavour was forced, and the lyrics didn't quite live up to the hype. "Promoted as India's biggest song - cringe Punjabi music with forced lyrics," wrote a user.

Another fan felt that the song's choreography could have been better, saying, "Why didn't they retake a second shot for this? How crazy it would've been if #prabhas also raised his right hand in sync with #diljitdosanjh. Hope they didn't work on the movie scenes like this."

Despite mixed reactions, Bhairava Anthem marks a significant milestone since it's the first collaboration between Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit has brought his signature Punjabi flair to the track, which is sure to get fans grooving. The music for the film, which boasts an impressive star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, is composed by Santosh Narayan.

READ MORE

  1. Vijaynarain 'Honoured' to Sing Bhairava Anthem, Hails Diljit Dosanjh, Thanks Santhosh Narayanan for Opportunity
  2. Kalki 2898 AD First Single: Bhairava Anthem Full Video Is out, Finally!
  3. Kalki 2898 AD First Single Bhairava Anthem Release Postponed: Here's When It Will Drop Now, Untill Then Enjoy Audio Version

TAGGED:

BHAIRAVA ANTHEM NETIZENS REACTIONSPRABHASDILJIT DOSANJHKALKI 2898 ADBHAIRAVA ANTHEM X REVIEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.