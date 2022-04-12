Kalaburgi: Police have arrested a Karnataka Central University student for allegedly assaulting ABVP activists in connection with the Ram Navami celebrations at the university campus in Kalaburgi district. The accused has been identified as Rahul. An FIR has been lodged against four people in connection with the case by the Narona police, apart from the arrested individual.

On April 10, Vishwanath and Narendra, both students of the institution, were assaulted after Ramanavami Celebration at VV Campus. The assaulted students had lodged a complaint at Narona Station, leading the police to subsequently register a case and arrest the accused. A preliminary investigation is underway. The injured ABVP activist has been admitted to the hospital. There has been an uproar among students following the incident.

"All the information was received from the injured. We lodged a case and started the investigation according to their complaint. However, it's not clear whether the clash was due to Ram Navami celebrations. Further investigation is underway," Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said on Monday.