Police Searching For Renukaswamy Mobile Which Was Dumped In Rajakaluve

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

The police are searching for Renukaswamy's mobile phone in Bengaluru, a key piece of evidence in the murder investigation of Renukaswamy. The phone was reportedly discarded in the Rajakaluve canal near Sumanahalli Bridge by Vinay, one of the suspects, following Renukaswamy's murder. Authorities are actively combing the canal to locate the phone and gather more information on the case.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civil servants searching for Renukaswamy mobile in Rajakaluve (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: In a developing murder investigation in Bengaluru, police are actively searching for the mobile phone of Renukaswamy, which was reportedly discarded in the Rajakaluve canal near Sumanahalli Bridge by one of the accused, Vinay. This revelation came after Vinay confessed during police interrogation that he had disposed of the phone in the canal following the murder of Renukaswamy.

In response, a team from the Kamakshipalya police station, led by ACP Chandan Kumar, conducted a thorough search operation in the specified area, involving Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civil servants and extending up to 200 metres from the reported dumping site. The recovery of the mobile phone is considered crucial as it could provide significant evidence in the ongoing murder investigation.

Additionally, the Kamakshipalya police apprehended another suspect, Dhanraj, in connection with the case. Dhanraj, identified as the ninth accused, was previously employed as a caretaker for pet dogs at actor Darshan's residence and had a background as a dog breeder. His arrest has led to the acquisition of new information pertinent to the case.

It may be recalled that Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, allegedly posted on the social media account of actress Pavithra Gowda accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used "derogatory language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.

Later, one of the accused, Raghavendra, who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed at RR Nagar, on the pretext that Darshan wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and killed.

