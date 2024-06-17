Won't Work For Muslims, Yadavs As They Didn't Vote For Me: Sitamarhi MP; RJD Condemns

Sitamarhi: Newly elected Janata Dal (United) MP from Bihar's Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat, Devesh Chandra Thakur has said that he will not cater to the requests of the people from Muslim and Yadav communities since they did not vote for him.

Thakur who won by a margin of 51,356 votes by bagging 5,15,719 votes said that the Muslims and Yadavs did not cast their votes for JD(U) as the party allied with the BJP.

"If Muslims and Yadavs did not press the Arrow (JD(U) symbol) as they saw PM Narendra Modi's face in it, then when a person approaches me from any of these communities then I too will see Lalu Prasad's face on his/her face," Thakur said at a party programme in Sitamarhi.

Thakur said that he has been into active politics for the last 22 years during which, he has always worked for the Muslims and Yadavs. "But now I am clearly stating that I will not work for them. If people of these communities come to me with any request to get their work done then I will only serve them tea and snacks. They should go back after having tea and snacks because I will not entertain their requests for any work," he said.

Deliberating on the reason behind his decision, Thakur said, "A man from the Muslim community came to me to get his work done. He is a good man. I asked him whether he voted for the Lantern (RJD symbol) in the Lok Sabha elections. He said, 'yes sir, I voted for the Lantern'. I clearly told him that I will order tea and sweets for him and then see him off with good wishes but will not do his work" Thakur said.

He further said that at the age of 70, it is for the first time that he has decided to take such a stand against the Muslim and Yadav brothers. "All my Yadav-Muslim brothers must come, have tea. You are all welcome. But don't talk to me about work, I will not do your work," he said.

The RJD condemned Thakur for his statement. Taking to its X handle, the party accused Thakur of violating the Constitution and his oath of office.

"This gentleman is Nitish Kumar's favorite new MP. This MP, who belongs to the smallest population, is insulting 32 percent of Bihar's population. If tomorrow other classes do not vote, will he have the same ill-will towards them too? He won the Legislative Council elections from the Graduate constituency by getting a few thousand votes, so he still has the same pride," the post read.

"This statement of his is a violation of the constitution and his oath to the post. Ruling by creating division in the society is the real character of the state's third largest party JDU and such people are the important members of Nitish Kumar's kitchen cabinet," it added.

RJD further said, "These people should know that they won the Bihar assembly elections by fraud and that too by just 12 thousand votes. This means that these narrow-minded casteist people always look at 70 percent of the state's population with hatred."

Read more

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining