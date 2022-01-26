Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party has released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections. The party has fielded candidates on 9 seats.

The party has nominated Shaila Rani Rawat from Kedarnath, Rajpal Singh from Jhabreda (SC), Munish Saini from Piran Kaliyar, Ritu Khandudi from Kotdwar, Pramod Nainwal from Ranikhet, Mohan Singh Mehra from Jageshwar, Mohan Singh Bisht from Lalkuan, Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela from Haldwani and Shiv Arora from Rudrapur.

The party has bet on the new faces, denying the tickets to Deshraj Karnwal, Naveen Dumka, and Rajkumar Thukral.

Earlier, on January 20, BJP released its first list of 59 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly.

