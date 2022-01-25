Dehradun: In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Harak Singh Rawat, who recently joined Congress after being expelled from BJP, said that the way BJP has expelled him from the party out of revenge, it is likely that they may also investigate or accuse him of something he has not done. In a candid chat with ETV Bharat, Rawat also made a crucial prediction about the upcoming assembly polls in the 5 states.

HARAK SINGH RAWAT SAID THAT BJP CAN INVESTIGATION AGAINST ME OUT OF REVENGE

While responding to a question about the possible repercussions involving conspiracies against him after he left the BJP, Rawat said that the party specialises in it and there is a fair chance that it would happen with him too. "Implicating people in conspiracy, making false allegations, showing fear of ED-CBI is something they (BJP) excel at. They can suppress anyone. Although I know it is likely to happen to me too, I am not afraid. I have joined Congress with absolutely no fear," he said.

Also read: Expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat joins Congress; daughter-in-law also finds a berth

Harak Singh further said that while he was in the party, he has noticed that the BJP frames people in false charges out of a feeling of malice like no other political party has done before. "These people can make any kind of allegations or investigation against anyone they find problematic. I won't be surprised if they frame me with something tomorrow. They are in power for now, so they are doing such kinds of things. But I am sure the tables will turn and the Congress will come to power again," he affirmed.

Harak Singh further said that whatever work he did as a minister, he has done as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and not as a BJP leader. He reiterated his former party has always been functioning with a feeling of revenge towards its rivals, which he said, has been already observed in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, and will most likely be reflected on him too.

Rawat's daughter-in-law Anukreethy Gusain, who was also given the ticket for the Lansdowne constituency by the Congress, said that although her father-in-law is emotional, he is not weak. Recalling the moment when she was in Delhi with Harak Singh Rawat and suddenly the BJP expelled him, she said that the party expelled him only because of some rumours and it was highly unfair f them to do that. Speaking about her upcoming venture as a politician, she said that she intends to work for the infrastructure, education and health sector in her constituency, while no work has been done in these regards since the past 10 years in Lansdowne.