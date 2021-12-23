New Delhi: Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who joined BJP recently, opened a direct attack on Congress and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for the Ludhiana court complex blast that claimed two lives on Thursday.

Sirsa said that the policies of the Congress government and the negligence of the CM are entirely responsible for the blast. He also expressed grief over the death of two people and injuries to several people in the blast.

The BJP leader in a scathing attack said, "First sacrilege and now blast, but the Chief Minister of Punjab is running from stage to stage and Navjot Singh Sidhu is busy hugging Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The CM is making irresponsible statements instead of taking responsibility. He says drug smugglers want to divert attention as Punjab is a poll-bound state,and that is why this incident happened. And if this is the thing, then Chani Ji why are you sleeping, why didn't you get to know that what's is going to happen in your state."

Sirsa added: "This is the same strategy that the Congress has used during 1984 to dismantle the state and now again they brought Punjab on the same path. This is the result of Congress conspiracy and because of which, now the people of Punjab are suffering."

Sirsa also claimed that he had already warned the people of Punjab regarding all this.

