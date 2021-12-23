Ludhiana (Punjab): One person was killed and at least four others injured in the bomb blast that occurred in the Ludhiana District Court premises on Thursday afternoon.

As per the initial reports, the blast occurred in a washroom in one of the floors of the court building.

One of the eye-witnesses of the blast confirmed that the device was reportedly planted in the bathroom of the court premises.

He also said that the sensors and other fire-protection facilities at the court are not functional.

Ludhiana court blast: 1 dead, at least 4 injured; CM rushes to spot

The security around the court has been beefed up and police have cordoned off the area.

The movement of the people inside the court has also been temporarily suspended.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said "anti-national" elements were doing such acts since Assembly elections are nearing.

Channi, who was on way to Ludhiana, said: "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared."

More details on the incident are awaited.