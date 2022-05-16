Katihar (Bihar): A video of two teachers simultaneously teaching Hindi and Urdu on the same blackboard, in the same classroom is going viral and drawing criticism. The video is from the Adarsh Middle School in Katihar village in Bihar. It features three teachers - one teaching in Hindi on one side of the board, the other one teaching in Urdu on the other side, and the third one monitoring the group of students attending the classes.

Teachers from the school said that such a step was taken because of the shortage of classrooms in the school. “Urdu Primary School was shifted to our school by the education department in 2017. Our school does not have enough classrooms and that is why we teach students in a single room,” said Kumari Priyanka, an assistant teacher at the Adarsh ​​Middle School.

“If the enrollment of students here is less, one room will be given to Urdu Primary School. It is not good if children of different classes are being taught on the same blackboard,” said the District Education Officer, Kameshwar Gupta. He further informed that the authorities failed to take notice of the infrastructure issue that may arise after shifting the Urdu Primary school to these premises.

The villagers also said that despite several complaints against the infrastructural setbacks, the authorities did not pay heed to the matter.

