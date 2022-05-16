Gopalganj: Two people were shot and severely injured during a clash over a land dispute in the Sipaya Khas village here. The clashes took a violent turn after the people involved started pelting stones and firing country guns. The Vishambharpur police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took three people into custody, launching a probe into the matter. A total of 8 people injured during the incident are currently receiving treatment at the Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.

The Vishambharpur police also detained two people from one side, while one person was detained from the other side. As the interrogation of the three detained continues, the police are also taking a march through the entire village to gather further evidence in the matter.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police informed that the clash broke out during the construction work of a house and soon escalated into a violent episode where people from both parties started throwing stones and bricks at each other. Some of the people also resorted to the usage of country guns and started firing.

During these clashes, Suresh Rai, a resident of Sipaya Khas village, got shot in the left hand. Whereas, Vijay Kumar Rai from the opposite party was shot in the leg during the firing. A video that captured the entire incident shows the sequence of violent ways people from both parties used.

Such incidents over land disputes have become common across several villages in Bihar. To curb such happenings, the district administration organizes Janta Darbar in every police station area on Saturdays. The CO and the SHO hear the cases. However, the incidents of firing and assault continue to come forward from these villages posing a grave challenge to the police authorities here.

Also read: Bihar excise officials destroy illicit liquor brewing unit in riverine belt of Saran district