Patna: Ahead of the Bihar Legislative Council elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has lured upper castes by distributing tickets to them. The party has distanced itself from its traditional ally Congress and decided to go it alone.

RJD has taken a U-turn in which the party is not focusing on the Muslim-Yadav equation but instead luring the upper castes and Dalits.

Out of 23 seats, the party has allotted five seats to Bhumihar, four to Rajputs and one for Brahmins so far. The RJD has also kept an eye on the Dalit vote bank in the elections, which is around 16% in the state. The Bhim Army has extended support to the RJD for the elections to be held for 24 seats.

Bhim Army state president Jauhar Azad said that its party national president Chandrashekhar Azad and top RJD leaders have decided to cooperate with each other in the Bihar Legislative Council elections. Jauhar Azad also said his party will campaign for the RJD candidates in the elections and also in future elections.

However, RJD's state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said "Our opponents had given a wrong message on Muslim-Yadav equation. Our party believes equality and will get the cooperation of all communities."

BJP spokesperson Vinod Kumar Sharma reacted to RJD's equation and said RJD has lost its traditional vote bank. He said that the upper castes of RJD that are being talked about are actually Dhanbali and Bahubali. He claimed that NDA will win all 24 seats.