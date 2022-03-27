West Champaran: A drunk man was arrested by the police at Chanki village of Shikarpur police station area in Bihar's West Champaran after challenging the local SHO over the phone to nab him, police said. Shikarpur Police Station Officer Ajay Kumar said that they arrested the accused Amresh Kumar Singh from his house after he called on the police station number challenging him to nab him, under the influence of alcohol and describing himself as a journalist. “He told the police station, 'I am drunk, nab me if you can.' The SHO ignored it at first thinking it might be a prank.

But on repeated calls from the addict, a team raided his house. The SHO was also surprised to find the young man drunk. On examining him with a breath analyzer, he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was later arrested and sent to jail under the Excise Act,” a police official said.



Pertinently, the Bihar government had implemented the prohibition law in 2016. The sale, drinking and manufacture of liquor are prohibited under the law. Initially, under this law, there was a provision for attachment of property and even life imprisonment, but after the amendment in 2018, the law was relaxed.

Also read: Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death toll reaches 41, administration still silent