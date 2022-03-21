Patna: The death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy rose to 41 today, with more deaths reported in Bhagalpur, Banka, Motihari and Siwan regions of the state. Despite the strict warnings by the police and clear instructions of prohibition on liquor, it is being sold indiscriminately in Bihar. Unprecedented measures including the usage of helicopter drones to trace the criminals attempting to break the rules has had no effect on the situation here.

Bihar Hooch Tragedy

With Holi celebrated just a few days back, several deaths have come to the fore, while the administration seems to be avoiding any official confirmation over the reasons of these deaths. According to the information received, more than 24 people have been admitted to hospitals and are undergoing treatment in Bihar, while no active updates on their situation are in the public domain either. Many of these admitted people have also reportedly lost their eyesight.

22 suspected deaths in Bhagalpur

22 people have been found dead in suspicious conditions in the Bhagalpur district, likely speculated because of the consumption of poisonous alcohol. Most of these deaths were reported in the Vishwavidyalaya police station area and Bhawanipur OP police station area of ​​Navgachia in the district. Additionally, more than a dozen people have been reported to be sick here, leading to panic in the entire area. The administration has not ye confirmed whether or not the real reason for such large amount of deaths is poisonous alcohol.

While speaking to the media, Sabrat Kumar Sen, the Bhagalpur District Magistrate said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and that 'it would be too soon to comment on anything before the reports arrive.' "As soon as we have a concrete reason for their deaths in the reports, we will inform the media whatever it is," he said.

13 suspected deaths in Banka

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in the Banka district reached the 13 mark. The relatives of most of the deceased have confirmed the consumption of spurious liquor to be the reason for their deaths. A team of police and administration investigating the matter have however claimed the reason for their death to be a certain disease, citing an 'internal report'. The administration claims to have reached the houses of the victims and investigated the matter thoroughly, eventually concluding this 'disease' to be the culprit. On the contrary, the relatives of the deceased have confirmed that all the bodies were cremated without a post mortem, thus raising questions on the authenticity of the reports by the administration.

3 dead each in Madhepura, Siwan

Several people from the same village under the Murliganj police station area of ​​the district were reported ill, among which three succumbed to their illnesses. While some others continue to battle death here, the medical authorities or the administration has not clearly confirmed the reason for their deaths here either.

Meanwhile in Siwan, villagers from the Sarawe and Chhotpur villages that fall under the Mufassil police station area, had reportedly bought and consumed poisonous liquor post which many of them either died or fell sick. The wife of one of the victims in Siwan, Singriya Devi, claims to be sure of poisonous alcohol being the reason for her husband's death. The woman also claims that her husband first vomited, complained of stomach pain and eventually died. Even in this case, the administration seems to be avoiding making a statement, while two people continue to undergo treatment here.

Liquor Prohibition in Bihar dates back to 2016

The Bihar government had implemented the Liquor Prohibition Law back in 2016, under which it had strictly prohibited the sale, drinking and manufacture of liquor. Initially, under this law, there was a provision for attachment of property and even life imprisonment on contempt, but after the amendment in 2018, the punishment was relaxed a bit based on a review by the Excise and Prohibition Department. According to the data given by the Bihar Police Headquarters, more than 3 lakh cases related to prohibition of alcohol have been registered since the implementation of this law in the state.

Also read: Bihar: At least 19 dead after consuming spurious liquor