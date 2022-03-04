Washington: US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and received an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine this evening to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," read White House release.

Biden joined Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site, added the release. Biden also spoke this evening with Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the US Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to receive an update on the situation at the plant. In recent developments, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has put its Incident and Emergency Centre in full 24X7 response mode.

"IAEA puts its Incident and Emergency Centre (@IAEAIEC) in full 24/7 response mode due to serious situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in #Ukraine," tweeted IAEA.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke to Zelenskyy regarding Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and condemned Russia. "DPM @cafreeland and I just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa about the horrific attacks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. These unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately," tweeted Trudeau.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian army has opened fire on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). "Russian army has opened fire on Zaporizhzhia NPP. No state except Russia has ever opened fire at nuclear power units. For the first time in human history, a terrorist state has resorted to nuclear terror. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops," tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

ANI