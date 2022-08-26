Bhopal: Backwaters from Halali Dam in Berasia Tehsil, just 40 km from Bhopal, is wreaking havoc in around 60 villages here. The paddy crops spread across thousands of acres have been ruined, but till now officials of the state administration have not bothered to visit the affected villages. In the 2017 floods, the villagers were awarded compensation, but after that, they have been left on their own.

The villagers said that if the government fails to take any concrete step this time, they will be forced to take 'jal samadhi'. More than 50 villages were inundated in floods resulting from torrential rains. Although the villagers were facing the issue of floods since 2009, this time the backwaters of the dam has not just ruined their farmlands but have also reached their homes, destroying even the yielded crops kept in stock for sale.

An elderly local villager named Mahesh Bhargava of Bhainskheda village has been witnessing this devastation for the past several years. Commenting on the current situation, he said, "This is not new. Every two to four years we face massive floods. Crops worth Rs 2 lakhs have been damaged, but the government has still not intervened."