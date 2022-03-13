Hyderabad: A 35 mm mini-theatre constructed in the shape of an air balloon was inaugurated on March 8, marking the International Women's Day, in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana. It officially opened with actor Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' movie. The theatre, which has a seating capacity of 120, was inaugurated by Collector Rahul Raj.

After the closure of a local theatre in Asifabad nearly 30 years back, people in the district had to travel to other cities to watch movies. Having been informed about the issue, District Collector Rahul Raj put efforts to construct the theatre. The construction of the balloon-shaped theatre cost around Rs 50 lakhs.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad gets a balloon shaped movie theatre

DRDA-owned Kumuram Bheem Mutual-Aided Co-operative Society and a Delhi-based start-up company Picture Time were the prime investors in the project. The cooperative society spent 60 percent on basic infrastructure for theatre and Picture Time spent 40 per cent on technical elements. The District and Division societies will share profit from the theatre. The project is also touted to be a major income source for the economically challenged section in the region.

Picture Time has installed equipment like Baloon type movie theater, projector, 35mm screen, and 6.1 JBL Dolby sound system, besides sophisticated machine tools.

