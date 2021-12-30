Amravati: The state government has allowed the seized 83-theatres to reopen in nine districts of the state. Minister Perni Nani announced that for this District Joint Collector (JC) has to comply. Minister Perni Nani suggested that theatre owners should remodify the shortcomings identified by government officials.

Minister also said that the respective theatres would allow JC to reapply if they applied within a month after all the facilities were provided. Along with film actor R. Narayanamurthy, several theatre owners met the minister on Thursday at his office in Machilipatnam.

Narayanamurthy said he had come to the minister to personally inquire into certain matters. On this occasion, Nani assured the theatre owners in the state that government will take care of them and allowed the seized theatres to reopen.

Although GO 35 is in force on ticket rates, a committee has been set up to ascertain the rates and Nani has promised to make changes and additions based on the report. It was suggested that theatres could be opened by paying the fines.

Earlier, with the state government reducing ticket prices, as many as 45 theatre owners in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh voluntarily closed their theatres on Thursday. In Anantapur district, Krishna district, and Srikakulam district also the owners themselves downed the shutters. This is especially the case with theatres run under gram panchayats.

The authorities inspected movie theatres across the state in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The owners were advised to undertake eateries and ticket sales as per government regulations. They were instructed to maintain proper records and steps should be taken to ensure that ticket prices are displayed on the boards.

Actions would be taken if higher prices were charged during the release of new films. Four unlicensed cinema halls have been closed in Kuppam, Chittoor district. Authorities have taken action against theatres in Madanapalle which have not renewed their licenses and announced the cessation of movies in 7 theatres. Theatres were advised to start as soon as the license is renewed.