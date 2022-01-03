New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go for a one-day visit to Uttarakhand on Monday.

According to a statement by the party on Sunday, this will be the sixth election tour of AAP's national convener in Uttarakhand. The party has also intensified preparations for Kejriwal's visit to Dehradun.

Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am. He will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport, where will hold a meeting with party officials.

Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2 pm. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed public rallies on the same ground.

As Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place this year the party will be organising large-scale programs across the state from January 3. In accordance with this, Kejriwal will visit all the 70 Vidhan Sabhas of the state.

Meanwhile, before Kejriwal's visit to Dehradun, Gopal Rai, a minister in the Delhi government and election strategist of the Aam Aadmi Party, reached Dehradun, where he held a review meeting with all the office bearers of the party to chalk out the 45-day election strategy.

