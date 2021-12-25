Amritsar: In a bid to woo the Aanganwadi and Asha workers in Punjab, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that all of their demands will be fulfilled if his party is voted to power in Punjab. He was speaking at a program in Amritsar called ‘Arvind Kejriwal’s Dialogue with Aanganwadi and Asha workers’.

Kejriwal said that AAP is the only party that reaches out to people directly to know their issues and ensures to resolve them once voted to power.

He also said that corruption will be eradicated from Punjab like in Delhi and all demands of Asha and Anganwadi workers will be met.

“Third guarantee announced by AAP, which was heavily criticized by the other political parties, alone will provide a great deal of financial help to women in Punjab. We only did one thing in Delhi – corruption elimination. Then we were able to provide free water, electricity, best schools and hospitals, and free transportation for women," said Kejriwal.

He urged Anganwadi and Asha workers to unite and help AAP to form government in Punjab adding that in Delhi, his government has doubled the pay and incentives of Anganwadi and Asha workers and similar benefits will be given to those in Punjab.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal makes big promises to teachers in poll-bound Punjab

Addressing the gathering, APP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said, “We don’t make our manifesto sitting in drawing rooms like other parties. We go to people to know their issues and needs. When we are voted to power, I assure you we’ll use that power to take pro-people decisions only.”

He alleged that other parties resort to politics of hate based on religion and caste but, AAP's politics is only aimed at the development of people.

During the program, Anganwadi leader Paramjit Kaur informed the AAP chief about the hardships faced by Aanganwadi workers such as low pay and lack of leaves.