Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): The mortal remains of an Army Solider from Rajasthan who died in a helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh were cremated with military honours in his native village in Jhunjhunu district on Monday afternoon. Rohitashva Khairwa and four more Army personnel were killed when an indigenously built Advanced Light Helicopter crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Rohitashva's body arrived at his native village Posana under Udaipurwati tehsil where his 5-year-old daughter Ritika lit the pyre. Khairwa was cremated near the statue of five martyrs already existing in the village. He is survived by his 5-year-old daughter, parents and wife Shubita.

During this, minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, District Collector Laxman Singh Kudi, SP Mridul Kachhawa, MP Narendra Khichad, former MLA Shubhakaran Chaudhary, public representatives and policemen paid floral tributes to the martyr Kherwa.

Also read: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kargil, says peace cannot be achieved without strength

At the funeral site, the soldiers of the regiment presented the guard of honour. District Collector Laxman Singh Kudi, SP Mridul Kachhwa handed over the tricolour to the daughter of Rohitashva Khairwa.

Besides Khairwa, the mortal remains of martyr Major Vikas Bhambhu also reached his native village Rampuria around 1 pm. He was cremated with military and state honours. On the solemn occasion, Minister in-charge Govindram Meghwal, Sangaria MLA Gurdeep Shahpini, SP Ajay Singh Rathore, Animal Welfare Board President KC Bishnoi, PCC member Shabnam Godara, MP Nihalchand Meghwal, former cabinet minister Dr Rampratap, former cabinet minister Subhash Mahariya, BJP district president Balbir Bishnoi, former Nohar MLA Abhishek Matoria, among others paid tributes to the martyr.

Earlier, the body of the Major was sent to the native village from the military station of Suratgarh in the morning. During this, a large number of people standing on both sides of the road showered flowers on the mortal remains amidst slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. A large number of people were carrying the tricolour in the procession.