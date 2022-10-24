New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Monday. "For many years, you all are my family; sweetness and brightness of my Diwali is amid you," he said in his address to the soldiers in Kargil. The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers." Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali. (PTI)