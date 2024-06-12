Chandigarh Mental Health Institute Receives Bomb Threat on email

Chandigarh: In yet another bomb threat in the country, the Mental Health Institute in Chandigarh on Wednesday received an email threatening about a bomb blast at the hospital forcing the administration to evacuate the patients, sources said.

It is learnt that the threatening email was sent on the official email ID of the Mental Health Insitutute located at Sector-32 of Chandigarh at around 9 AM on Wednesday leaving the administration and the patients in panic.

Amid a commotion at the hospital, the administration informed the police after which a team of Chandigarh Police and Fire Brigade teams reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Senior officials of Chandigarh Police, operation cell team, rescue operation team and crime branch team rushed to the spot. A team launched a massive search operation at the hospital to search for the possible explosive at the hospital as threatened by the miscreant in the mail. The mail sent by Adam Lanza from the gmail ID 'necronecro93', read, “A bomb has been placed inside the Mental Health Institute and it is set to detonate soon, and everyone will die”. However at the time this report was filed, no explosive material was found by the joint search team.

Sources said that soon after the threatening mail was reported to the police, Chandigarh Police did not take any chance and launched a search operation inside the premises. Significantly, Sector-32, where the mental institute is located, has an entire residential area around it. Apart from SD School and College, there is also St. Stephen's School in Sector-32. As a precaution, the Chandigarh Police evacuated the patients at the hospital besides other institutions in the vicinity. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The threatening mail to the Chandigarh mental hospital came on a day when museums in national capital Delhi, including the National Rail Museum, received bomb threat emails. There were no reports of any arrests in these cases.

It may be mentioned that last month, similar mails threatening to blow up schools came to light in Delhi. However, the threats turned out to be mere hoax as no explosives were found in the schools during the investigation.