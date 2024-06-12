ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Panjabi Aagye Oyee': Diljit Dosanjh Goes Global yet Again, to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. This marks a milestone for the singer-actor and the Punjabi music. The episode featuring Diljit is scheduled for June 17 on the US broadcaster NBC.

Diljit Dosanjh to appear on The Tonight Show (IANS/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh has been smashing milestones left, right, and center. Remember his record-breaking Punjabi extravaganza outside India last April? Well, get ready for another feat as he's gearing up for a special appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. This is huge, not just for Diljit but for Punjabi music and cinema on the global stage.

Diljit Dosanjh has become an international sensation. From Coachella to sharing the limelight with Ed Sheeran, he's leaving his mark everywhere. And now, Diljit Dosanjh fans have another reason to cheer, because he's gracing the set of American comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon's talk show, The Tonight Show.

Diljit himself broke the news in a series of Instagram posts. The first one's a collage featuring him and Jimmy, while the next reveals the star-studded guest list for the week, with names like Eddie Murphy, Matty Matheson, Kevin Costner, and of course, Diljit Dosanjh. The episode will air on June 17 on NBC.

In his caption, Diljit Dosanjh couldn't contain his excitement, exclaiming, "Panjabi aagye oyee This week's guest Bhangra hun mainstream pena Proper Hollywood." (Translation: Punjabis have arrived! This week's guest, Bhangra, is now going mainstream. Proper Hollywood.)

The reactions poured in thick and fast. Kareena Kapoor, known for her close bond with Diljit, expressed her excitement with "Ufffff," along with confetti and red heart emojis. Mithila Palkar from Little Things fame added a fire emoji to show her enthusiasm, while Neha Dhupia hailed Diljit as the "G.O.A.T." Neeru Bajwa, Diljit's co-star from Jatt & Juliet, chimed in with clapping hands and party face emojis. And the list goes on.

After stellar performance in Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix, directed by Imtiaz Ali and featuring Parineeti Chopra, he's gearing up for Jatt & Juliet 3 alongside Neeru Bajwa, hitting the screens on June 28. The actor has been busy promoting the film and his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show ahead of Jatt & Juliet 3 release is undoubtedly going to add buzz around the film.

