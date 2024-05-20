BJP's Rajiv Rudy Complains Of Booth Capturing in Saran LS Seat

Chapra: BJP candidate from Saran Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, on Monday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) of threatening voters and booth capturing. An investigation has been initiated based on the complaint.

Rudy has alleged that voters were prevented from exercising their democratic right at booth numbers 12, 13 and 14 of Amanour assembly constituency and accused Saran Vikas Manch convenor Shailendra Pratap Singh of being involved in this.

Hitting out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rudy said the party is scared of defeat and engaging in such activities. "The RJD is frustrated by the prospect of lotuses blooming across the state and so is threatening the voters. Laluji's true face has been revealed by the manner in which the party is threatening voters," he said.

He said that BJP is moving towards victory, which the rivals are unable to accept. "I fought with Lalu Prasad Yadav, after which, Rabri Devi came to the picture and now Rohini Acharya is standing as my opponent," he added.

Rudy further said, "Lalu ji has never stayed in Chapra nor has Tejashwi or the party's candidate or any other family member. Once Laluji stayed here but that too was only for a day and a half. But this time, Lalu ji had to stay in Chapra for a long time. If he needs any medical assistance then we will take him to Singapore."

In Saran Lok Sabha seat, Rudy is up against Rohini Acharya of RJD. In 2019, Rudy won this seat with a margin of over 1.38 lakh votes by defeating RJD's Chandrika Roy.