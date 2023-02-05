New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said it has recently carried out search operations in 10 different places in Punjab in connection with the recovery of arms and drugs cases. The raids were conducted at Sheron, Naushehra Pannuan and Bugha in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

The ED said that the business and residential premises of one Kattar Singh alias Laddi, Gajjan Singh, Makhan Singh, other members of their family and some associates were searched. "During the course of the search, various incriminating evidence was recovered and seized relating to numerous immovable properties worth crores of rupees in the names of the above mentioned persons, members of their family and their associates," an official said.

A few packets of psychotropic substances appearing to be opium and its derivate products, including heroin, were also recovered from the residential premises of Laddi and his family at Sheron village. Hence, a request was made to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for verification and testing of the suspicious products.

As per the NCB officials, the substance recovered was suspected to be heroin weighing approximately 2.2 kg, which was tested and seized by them in the presence of the ED officials."Some packets of white powdery substance were recovered from the shop of Laddi at Nausheran Pannuan for which NCB was requested for its verification and testing. The same appeared to be suspected contraband material weighing over 13 kg which was seized by them in the presence of ED officials. Arms and ammunition totalling 2 rifles and 3 pistols along with some cartridges were recovered during the said search operation," the official said.

One rifle, two pistols and cartridges were found at residential premises of Laddi and one rifle, one pistol and some cartridges were found at the residential premises of Makhan Singh. The local police were informed about the arms and ammunition. Since original licenses were not available for some of the arms recovered from residential premises, the same were handed over to the local police authorities.

Jalandhar Zonal Office of the ED had taken up an investigation under the PMLA, against the above-mentioned persons on the basis of multiple FIRs against Hardev Singh a.k.a. Rambo and others. Hardev Singh is currently incarcerated in Central Jail, Amritsar following the recovery of 4 kg of heroin by the Punjab Police in 2018. (IANS)