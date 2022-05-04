Amravati(Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh High Court has on Tuesday sentenced IAS officer (retired) Chinna Veerabhadrudu to four weeks jail term and a fine of Rs 2000 for failing to comply with its order. The Court observed that there had been wilful disobedience of the court’s interim order and found Veerabhadrudu guilty of contempt of court.

At the request of the Veerabhadrudu's lawyer, the execution of the judgment was suspended for two weeks. The orders were passed by Justice Battu Devanand on a contempt of court plea filed by four Secondary Grade Teachers(SGTs) citing delay in implementation of the interim orders.

On March 8, 2021, the High Court issued interim orders directing the authorities to pay the petitioners their salaries and allow them to study B PEd. The former School Education Director had dismissed the request of the petitioners seeking to study B PEd (Bachelor of Physical Education) course with a paid sabbatical.

He also issued a memo against them for submitting their application for paid education leave for two years citing that it would create financial burden on the State. The Court had in turn temporarily stayed the memo issued by the authorities denying permission.

As per the Government Order (GO) 342 issued in 1977, employees from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes can pursue higher education to obtain higher qualifications which are prerequisites to further their career, the petitioners had submitted. The same was allowed by the Court.

Earlier, the HC had sentenced eight senior IAS officers to two weeks imprisonment, holding them guilty of contempt of court, but remitted the punishment following an unconditional apology tendered by them.

