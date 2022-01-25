Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court made serious comments on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube on the subject of the non-removal of objectionable content against the judges. The court also questioned the above authorities that why they are not responding to CBI.

The CBI advocate brought it to the notice of the High Court stating that the letters to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube were non-responsive. The court also observed that the above authorities are also non responded to the letter issued by the High Court registrar in the same case. The case is adjourned till January 31.

The High Court already issued notices to the concerned social media platforms to remove the contemptuous content posted by some people against some of the High Court judges. The court issued notices to 49 persons including some politicians and their followers in this case in 2020.

