Rishikesh: The provisional post-mortem report on Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by the son of a BJP leader in Uttrakhand, has revealed that she died "asphyxia" due to drowning. It further stated that there are several injuries on her body.

" There are findings of antemortem injuries on the body, suggestive of blunt force trauma. Cause of death, in this case, is asphyxia consequent upon antemortem drowning. Details of the injuries and other findings will be given in the detailed Post Mortem Report," stated the provisional post-mortem report.

The draft report has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. The post-mortem was conducted on Saturday at the AIIMS by a four-member team of doctors. The report further stated that the details of injuries and other findings will be given in the detailed report.

Also Read: Ankita Bhandari murder: Kin refuse to perform last rites, demand re-postmortem

The father and brother of the deceased had refused to perform her last rites until they get the final postmortem report. "I am not satisfied with the provisional postmortem report. Her last rites will not be performed until we get the final detailed report," said her father Virendra Singh Bhandari.

Her brother Ajay Singh Bhandari claimed the provisional report is lacking in detail. As for the demolition of the resort where she worked as a receptionist, Ajay said that it may be an attempt to destroy evidence.

The resort is owned by Haridwar BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Pulkit along with two other accused have been arrested in relation to the case. Anikita's body was recovered from the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh on Saturday.