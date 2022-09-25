Srinagar: In a major development in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the kin of the deceased refused to perform the last rites as they demanded the handing over of the post-mortem report. However, the administration was trying to convince Ankita's family. Meanwhile, arrangments are being made for the last rites of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered by Pulkit Arya, son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, in Srinagar's Pauri on Sunday. People started reaching the ITI Ghat of Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district where the funeral rites will be performed.

Ankita Bhandari murder: Kin refuse to perform last rites, demand re-postmortem

A pall of descended on the city while a heavy police force has been deployed at the ghat as a precautionary measure. On the other hand, family members alleged that the government dismantled the resort to destroy the evidence. At the same time, the family has also raised questions about the autopsy and they demanded a re-postmortem.

At the same time, the administration is busy persuading the relatives of Ankita Bhandari, because the family has refused to perform the last rites. In the Ankita Bhandari murder case, there is a lot of resentment among the people in the entire state. Meanwhile, the Srinagar market was closed in protest against the murder.

It may be recalled that the body of Ankita Bhandari, who was missing since September 18, was found in the Chila Shakti Canal near Rishikesh on September 24. Ankita's father and brother confirmed it as the body of Ankita. After which, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the death of Ankita. Later, he formed SIT under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi and ordered a speedy investigation into the case.

People are demanding capital punishment for the accused in the case. After the body was found, people protested against Pulkit Arya and they set fire to his factory of Pulkit Arya. Vanantra Resort was built many years after Pulkit Arya's factory was built. This resort was the den of Pulkit's debauchery and it was alleged that the factory was also being used for unethical acts.

Earlier, DGP Ashok Kumar also made a big disclosure in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. According to DGP Ashok Kumar, Pulkit Arya, son of BJP leader and owner of the resort, exerted pressure on Ankita to provide "special services" to his guests.

The death of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist in Uttarakhand, has sparked outrage across the country. The BJP also took action against party leader Vinod Arya after his son was arrested in connection with the case. The accused arrested in the case--resort owner Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta--confessed to committing the crime and dumping the body into the canal. They were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a court on Friday.