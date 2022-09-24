Ahmedabad (Gujarat): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on September 24 reiterated his demand that the government of Telangana should increase the quantum of reservation for the Muslim Community in government jobs as well as the education sector.

“Post-split of Andhra Pradesh, we had a meeting with the new Telangana CM and he formed a committee to focus on Muslim’s economic, social, health, employment, and poverty matters. The committee visited all districts, filed a detailed report, and said Muslims should get 9-12 per cent of reservations,” he said.

“Later bill was passed by Telangana government which said there should be 12 per cent reservation for Muslims. We appealed to the government to increase the percentage. State government should take a decision on this so that the requirement of Articles 15 and 16 is fulfilled,” added the AIMIM chief.

Commenting on the attack on the AIMIM Thane office, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Our national spokesperson Waris Pathan has spoken to the higher police officials and a complaint was filed, police have to take action now.” (ANI)