Guwahati: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

The West Bengal Chief Minister was also scheduled to visit Meghalaya's capital Shillong. However, she cancelled her visit to Shillong and returned to Kolkata after visiting the Kamakhya temple.

She headed directly to the temple after arriving at the LGBI International airport and offered her prayers.

The CM visited the temple in the afternoon, and was received by 'Dolois' (priests) of the temple, following which she made a trip to the Bagalamukhi temple further up the Nilachal Hills.

In Kamakhya, she had the prasad offered to her by the priests before departing for the airport and taking a flight back to Kolkata.

In the airport she was greeted by TMC MP in Rajya Sabha, Sushmita Dev.

