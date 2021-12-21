Kolkata: Counting for the elections for formation of the new board of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has begun. Counting will be for 144 wards under 16 boroughs.

The minimum number of rounds will be 13 while the maximum number of rounds will be 16. Each counting centre has been allotted seven counting tables.

One assistant returning municipal officer is in charge of each counting centre. A total of 3,000 police personnel are in charge of the counting centres.

More than one police officer in charge of one or more officers in the ranks of the deputy commissioner of police, assisted by quick response teams, heavy radio flying squads are there to ensure smooth security arrangements.

The counting agents have been barred from entering the counting centres with mobile phones. The Kolkata Police will give hourly reports to the State Election Commission.

Counting started sharp at 8 am on Tuesday and a clear picture is expected by 3 PM. As expected, the early trend shows that Trinamool Congress is heading for a landslide victory in the KMC polls.

Till 8.45 am early trends give the picture of 26 wards out of 144 wards. While Trinamool Congress is leading in 21 of those 25 wards, Congress is leading in two wards and Left Front and BJP are leading in one each.

The polling for the KMC polls took place on December 19, 2021. Despite assurance from CM Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary, Avishek Bandopadhyay, there were reports of widespread violence and election malpractices on the polling day.

Two litigations have already been filed at the Calcutta High Court on this count. Even the state governor, Jagdeep Dhankar raised questions on this issue.