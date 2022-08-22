Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Adverse weather conditions badly hit flight services at the Chennai airport since Sunday night. Gales accompanied by rain, thunder and lightning lashed Chennai city and its suburbs from 8 pm last night. Due to this, flight services were derailed and some flights were diverted. As a result, an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai to Chennai with 186 passengers aboard failed to land at the Chennai airport and was diverted to Bengaluru.

Similarly, a Gulf Airways flight from Bahrain with 167 passengers, a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong with 204 passengers and five flights from Mumbai and Lucknow were diverted to Bengaluru as they could not land at the Chennai airport. Also, flights from places like Madurai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Trichy and Kolkata were unable to land at the scheduled time. Delay was caused in their arrival. Consequently, it is announced that flights from Chennai to various destinations like Dubai, Bahrain, Trichy, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai will take off late. The passengers are facing inconvenience because of the disruptions in flight services.