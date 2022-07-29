Amritsar: An Additional Station House Officer, Narinder Singh of Amritsar's Lopoke police station has been arrested by the Special Task Force(STF) and Amritsar rural police in the district. According to sources, the accused, Narinder had taken Rs 10 lakh from drug smugglers as protection money.

According to the information received, STF had arrested two smugglers while patrolling in the villages under the Gharinda police station two days ago. The STF has been looking out for them for quite some time. The accused have been identified as Surmukh Singh and Dilbagh Singh Baggo and police commenced interrogation as soon as they nabbed them.

During interrogation, Surmukh informed the STF that in the month of May, he had given 10 lakh rupees to Narinder Singh, Additional SHO of Police Station Lopoke, as protection money, so that the police would not harass him again and again. After this, the police took action and arrested Narinder Singh.

Surmukh Singh and Dilbagh Singh are the same smugglers who used to get weapons along with drugs from Pakistan. Four consignments of IEDs were brought from Pakistan by them, out of which three were recovered by the Punjab Police and the fourth IED was blasted in the district court of Ludhiana.

Narinder Singh is currently being interrogated by STF and Amritsar rural SSP. Notably, STF arrested drug smugglers at the Lopoke police station recently. "We are investigating the matter", the police said.