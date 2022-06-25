Amritsar: Border Security Force personnel posted in the Amritsar district have achieved great success by thwarting yet another attempt at smuggling drugs. According to sources, the BSF recovered three packets of heroin, a pistol, a magazine, and five rounds of bullets.

The security force personnel initiated a search operation following the incident. As per reports, the contraband which was recovered by the BSF personnel was found near village Bharopal in the district of Amritsar.

The equipment was spotted by a BSF officer while on patrol. All of the items, wrapped in yellow tape, were seized by the security forces. Investigation is being conducted in relation with the incidents and the farmers in the surrounding areas are being questioned.

An official from the BSF stated that the three packets of contraband emerged from the ground when a few Indian farmers were plowing their fields with tractors along the border security fence. The contraband was taken into custody by the BSF and a search operation has been launched.