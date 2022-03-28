New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha demanding the release of the movie 'The Kashmir Files' on Youtube and Doordarshan (DD). "Efforts should be made to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits. The film made a profit of around Rs 200 crore. The money earned should be used in the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits," Singh stated in his letter to the Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha.

Since its release, 'The Kashmir Files' has been at the centre of political debates with the Opposition criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre for not taking adequate steps for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the revenue earned from the movie should be spent on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

"In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there has been a BJP government at the Center for 13 years. The BJP government has been there for the last eight years, but not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been settled back there. BJP politicised atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits. Now, they are making films about their tragedy and earning money. 'The Kashmir Files' earned Rs 200 crores," said Kejriwal.

