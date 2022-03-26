Patna: Patna Civil Court Advocate Jaiprakash Singh on Saturday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the latter's suggestion to ask Vivek Agnihotri to put the film up on YouTube. Singh, who targeted Kejriwal for his statement, said that the comment went against the Brahmins of the entire country.

"Arvind Kejriwal has hurt the honor of the Kashmiri Brahmins as well as the Brahmins of the entire country, so today we have filed a complaint against him in Patna Civil Court under Section 500 and section 501 of the Indian Penal Code", Singh said. The advocate further congratulated the Bihar government on making the film tax-free in the state. Politics in the state, meanwhile, has heated up, with many politicians opposing Kejriwal's remark.

The entire issue developed on the second day of the Delhi legislative assembly, when Arvind Kejriwal addressed demands to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the capital. Noting that Vivek Agnihotri should upload the film on YouTube if he wants everyone to watch it, the Delhi CM further said that the director "earned crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and putting up posters on the walls," referring to the widespread promotion of the movie.

"After eight years of rule, if a Prime Minister has to take shelter at the feet of Vivek Agnihotri, it is a matter of great misfortune. What was the need to do all this? Stop promoting the film," he had further stated.