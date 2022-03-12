New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday moved Delhi High Court seeking its direction to the Delhi State Election Commission to conduct the upcoming elections for the Delhi Municipal Corporation with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which are compatible with VVPAT.

The bench of Justice Rekha Palli after hearing the submission made by advocate Rakesh Kumar Sinha appearing for the petitioner asked the State Election Commission counsel to take instructions in this regard and posted the matter for hearing on March 22.

The AAP petitioner through its MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj argued that the EVMs without the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines make it almost impossible to ascertain the accuracy of the machines and rule out any tampering.

The petitioner said in the petition that conducting the municipal elections of Delhi with EVM machines without VVPAT is in violation of the orders of the Supreme Court.

It has been stated in the petition that in the reply received by the petitioner from the Delhi State Election Commission on March 7, he came to know that EVMs without VVPAT will be used in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. This decision of the Delhi State Election Commission is illegal and arbitrary, he alleged.

Read: Smriti Irani attacks Kejriwal, says deprived MCD of Rs 13000 crore