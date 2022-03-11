New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the latter batted in favor of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections being held at the scheduled time. Irani, who targeted Kejwial, reminded him of the Rs 13,000 crore he owed to the corporations.

"I want to ask him whether he is aware that the Municipal Corporation had demanded reforms last year? The Delhi government has deliberately deprived MCD employees of Rs 13000 crore," she said at a press conference.

She further demanded Kejriwal to pay the money back to McD's bank account, further noting that the money would help workers employed with the corporation.

"Aam Aadmi Party, which got only 6 percent votes in Goa. Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of that party, is taking a dig at the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi," Irani further said, ridiculing Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM, earlier on Friday, urged the Delhi SEC to conduct CMD elections at the pre-determined time period, also requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same, adding that postponement of elections 'weakens the democratic system'.

The move came in the backdrop of SEC asking experts whether they could conduct elections, due to a notification from the Centre asking for a unification of the municipalities.