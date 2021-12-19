Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to take out 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from six places in the state, which will begin on Sunday.

The BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, will flag off the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from Ambedkar Nagar. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth will inaugurate the second yatra from Mathura.

The yatras will be inaugurated by the party's top leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other Union Ministers. Yatras will be taken out from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia in the state.

The third yatra will be flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commencing from Jhansi and concluding in Kanpur.

The fourth yatra will start from Bidurkoti in Bijnor, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and it will conclude in Rampur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will start the fifth journey from Ballia and it will conclude in Basti.

The sixth yatra will be inaugurated by Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The yatra will commence at Ghazipur and conclude in her own constituency Amethi.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) secured 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.