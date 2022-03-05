New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expressed confidence in being re-elected to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a joint press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

"The first phase of elections in five states started during COVID-19 third wave. From January 8 to February 22, we had to campaign while adhering to several COVID-19 protocols. We want to thank the people across five states for following all COVID protocols...People will give BJP a good majority in four states where it is in power," Nadda said. The BJP chief highlighted that the main focus area of the party was majorly on empowerment of women, youth, poor and needy, and the farmers among other sectors.

"The BJP is set to come back with a firm majority in the states where we currently have a government - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Our focus area was majorly on empowerment of women, youth, poor and needy and farmers among other sectors," said Nadda. He said, "In these four states, another major focus was on the development of educational institutions, connectivity, highways, airports and more. In Uttar Pradesh, five airports have come up, 10 universities, 78 degree colleges, 28 engineering colleges, 59 medical colleges have been started."

Underlining that the party ran a 'scientific' and well-organised campaign, Home Minister Shah said, "We saw Prime Minister Modi's popularity in five poll-bound states was more than that of any earlier prime minister." Shah said he was confident that BJP will return to power in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and make impressive gains in Punjab. In Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, BJP will get a massive majority. He further said that some leaders might have left the party, but not the voters. 2022 Legislative Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The results will be declared on March 10.

