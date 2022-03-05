Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a mega rally in Varanasi ahead of the last phase of the Assembly elections, on Saturday, exuded confidence in the BJP forming a govt in Uttar Pradesh. "People of Uttar Pradesh don't want 'Parivaarwadis'. BJP will form govt in UP," PM Modi said.

He further said, "When some challenges crop up before the nation, these dynasts look for their political interest in it. If India's security forces & people fight a crisis, they do everything to make the situation more critical. We saw this during the pandemic & today during the Ukraine crisis. Blind opposition, continuous opposition, acute frustration & negativity have become their political ideology. For the past 2 yrs, the free ration is being made available to over 80 cr poor, Dalits, backward, tribals. The entire world is amazed. But I am happy that the poor is happy."

Earlier on Friday PM Modi had held a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency as a part of the election campaign for the ongoing UP Assembly Elections. The roadshow stretched across a path of 3.1 kms covering all three assemblies, embedded with paintings and pictures representing Banaras' rich culture and tradition at every 10 metres of distance.

The roadshow witnessed a huge turnout of people ahead of the seventh and the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled on March 7.

