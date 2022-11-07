New Delhi/Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday asked former party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whether he wants to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Singh was reacting to Azad's comment stating only Congress can challenge BJP in Gujarat and Himachal as it has an inclusive policy.

Thanking Azad for his remarks Singh said that Azad left Congress which gave him everything adding that his decision to snap ties with the grand old party was not correct. "Thank you brother But then the reason for leaving Congress was not understood. Why did you leave the party after it had given you everything? You did not do the right thing. #BharatJodoYatra is getting good support, would you like to join it?" tweeted Singh.

"AAP is merely a party of the Union Territory of Delhi. They can't run Punjab efficiently, only Congress can challenge BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they have an inclusive policy," Azad said on Sunday.