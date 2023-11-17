Hyderabad: A group of researchers in the United Kingdom detected a new variant of Coronavirus that poses a threat to cats. Originating from Cyprus, this variant, named F-CoV-23, is causing a disease called infectious Peritonitis (severe inflammation of the thin layer of tissue inside the abdomen that lines the cavity, enclosing organs) has sparked worries among researchers due to its potential to cause fatalities among pets, especially cats. The previously undescribed cat family variant appears to have borrowed genetic information from a highly virulent dog family Coronavirus.

How it is transmitted?

With around 8,000 reported cat deaths in Cyprus and concerns about a much higher toll, there is a growing alarm in the UK's scientific community. The suspected carrier-infected cat is kept under isolation and further medical surveillance after a Covid positive test. This hybrid strain has caused significant devastation among feline populations, spreading rapidly through direct transmission primarily via fecal contamination similar to other cat and dog coronavirus strains.

Precautionary measures

Cypriot authorities have swiftly initiated emergency measures to contain the outbreak in their "island of cats," with veterinarians and volunteers working tirelessly to care for infected animals. Dr. Christine Tait-Burkard highlighted the virus's contagious nature, emphasising its transmission through shared spaces like litter trays or outdoor areas.

Possible treatments

Dinos Agiomamitis, an expert from CAT P.A.W.S Cyprus, a UK-based NGO, has expressed deep concerns, estimating a third of the cat population has already fallen victim to the virus. Moreover, discussions are underway regarding potential treatment using drugs like remdesivir and molnupiravir, previously used in human Covid-19 treatment, to mitigate the virus's spread among pets.

The emergence of F-CoV-23 underscores the need for urgent preventive measures, vigilant monitoring, and powerful protocols to protect the cat population in the UK and worldwide.

What is FIP?

Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) is an illness in cats caused by particular strains of the feline coronavirus. Most strains of feline coronavirus reside in the gut and typically do not cause serious illness. These are referred to as feline enteric coronavirus (FeCV).

Difference between FIP and FCoV