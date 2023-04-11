JUNAGARHS ANIMAL LOVER SPENDS RS 40000 FOR WELL BEING OF CATS

Junagadh: Today is the International Pet Day. In 2006, a campaign was started for the welfare of animals. Amit Bhai Shah hailing from Junagadh in Gujarat has been tirelessly working for the well-being of cats and other stray animals. Shah used to spend Rs 40,000 per month on cats, which roam around in residential areas.

Besides the upkeep of felines, street dogs and others, Shah has been associated with the save environment campaign also. Today, more than 40 cats roam freely inside his house. Shah takes care of those cats, which roam around in residential areas. Besides, he looks after those felines, which are sick or abandoned by some people. Amit Bhai Shah and his entire family work diligently for the welfare of these domestic animals. He has set up a separate facility for these felines. Shah has been feeding, lodging and sleeping arrangements for these 40 indigenous cats.

"Earlier starting with one or two cats, today I have more than 40 native breeds of felines that can be seen moving around in my house. The religion of the human being is to serve animals," said Shah, adding, "It gives us tremendous satisfaction. These cats are now a part of my family. These animals are like my extended family."

"We are providing sleeping and feeding facilities to them. Besides, sick and weak cats are provided treatment also. We take them to veterinarians, suppose a cat falls sick or not eating properly," Shah said. "Nourishing food and beds have been arranged for these felines. We provide all the ambience of good living to these animals," Shah said.