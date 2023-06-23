Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed top US officials and CEOs on Friday, said the coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future. He was speaking at the Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House. The concluding day of a state visit was characterised by a commitment to deepen US-India cooperation in areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Earlier, US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. He said that the two countries' economic relationship has entered a new era. Trade volume has exponentially grown and more than doubled over the past decade, he added.

According to the latest report reaching here, PM Modi was interacting with top US officials during a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian American to hold the second position in the White House, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Modi, who has appealed to global companies to "Make in India," will then address business leaders at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Modi, who termed "a new chapter" in the countries' "strategic partnership" at the White House on Thursday, sought to project India, the world's most populous country at 1.4 billion and its fifth-largest economy, as a manufacturing and diplomatic powerhouse.

Indian Prime Minister's attempt comes against the backdrop of Washington's effort to make Delhi a strategic counterweight to China. Key deals announced this week included several investments from U.S.-firms aimed at spurring semiconductor manufacturing in India and lowering its dependence on China for electronics.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mahindra, and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, and American astronaut Sunita Williams are attending the meeting at the White House. The heads of top American companies, including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe, and representatives of Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek are among the 1,200 participants at the event.