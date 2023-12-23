New Delhi: Condemning the defacement of the Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California, with anti-India graffiti, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday said the incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community.

In a post in X, the Indian mission in San Francisco said, "We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter".

According to reports, suspected pro-Khalistan activists allegedly defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California on Thursday and the incident came to light on Friday. The exterior wall of the Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti. The Newark Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism.

Several such attacks by Khalistani separatists have taken place this year in different countries including Canada, the UK, and San Francisco. Several temples in United States and other countries have been vandalised over the years and the government has condemned it in no uncertain terms.