Hyderabad/ New Delhi/ Tel Aviv/ Jerusalem: More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

Israeli forces, supported by U.S. warships, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes has demolished neighborhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

Currently:

1. U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

2. A shortage of potable water continues across Gaza, leading humanitarian workers to warn of the risk of disease from drinking untreated water.

3. Overwhelmed doctors at the territory's largest hospital struggle to care for patients as supplies of water, fuel and medicine run dangerously low.

4. Hundreds of civilians killed in the Hamas attacks have yet to be identified by Israeli forensics teams.

Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Palestine war:

New York Governor announces a Tuesday visit to Israel

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a written statement Monday evening that she will travel to Israel on Tuesday for a "solidarity mission." She said she plans to meet with diplomatic leaders and communities devastated after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israeli towns. "During these difficult times, it's more important than ever for New York to show up in support of Israel," Hochul said. New York has the largest percentage of Jews among all the U.S. states, according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

President Joe Biden to visit Israel Wednesday, US Secretary of State announces

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for the U.S. ally amid concerns the Israel-Hamas war could become a larger regional conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv. Biden will then go to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Iran warns of possible preemptive action as Gaza ground offensive nears

Iran's foreign minister has warned that "preemptive action is possible" if Israel moves closer to its looming ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. The comments by Hossein Amirabdollahian follow a pattern of escalating rhetoric from Iran, whose theocracy provides support to Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

UN Humanitarian Chief pushed for aid to be allowed in Gaza

Calling this "the worst of times," the U.N. humanitarian chief said the United Nations is in "deep discussions" with the Israelis, Egyptians and others about getting aid through the Rafah crossing, "hugely helped" by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who has been traveling in the region.

Air raid sirens punctuate Blinken's return to Israel

Air raid sirens interrupted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's return to Israel three times on Monday, twice as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet for discussions over Israel's war with Hamas. The sirens signaling incoming rocket fire followed by the loud booms of Iran Dome air defenses intercepting rockets underscored an often-daily reality for Israelis, especially in the past week.

Blinken and his team got their first taste of the warning system and Iron Dome response as they drove from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, minutes after sirens sounded in both cities causing motorists to pull over and take cover. Blinken's motorcade did not slow or alter its route but sped quickly to the Israeli Ministry of Defense as motorists on the shoulders of the road returned to their vehicles.

European Commission vows to triple aid to Gaza

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that the European Union will increase humanitarian aid to Gaza starting with two flights this week via Egypt. She said the Commission has tripled humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza to 75 million euros ($79 million) and would "keep working with our partners in the region to assess and address the needs on the ground."

Pentagon sends deployment notices to 2,000 U.S. troops