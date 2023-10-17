Hamas release video of Israeli woman Mia Shem held hostage in Gaza

New Delhi: Hamas militants have released a video of an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped during the group's attack on a music festival in Kibbutz Re'im area in Isreal on October 7. At least 260 people were killed at the rave party. The video which was released by Hamas on Telegram shows the hostage who introduces herself as Mia Shem being treated for an injured arm.

The video shows 21-year-old Shem lying down as someone wraps a bandage around her right arm. “Hi, I'm Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I'm in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours. They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine," the Jerusalem Post quoted her as saying in her native language in the video.

"I'm only asking for me to be returned home as soon as possible, to my family, to my parents, to my siblings. Please get us out of here as soon as possible," she says.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the military had already notified the Shem family of Mia's abduction. "Last week, Mia was abducted by Hamas. IDF officials have since informed Mia’s family and are in continuous contact with them. In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrific terrorist organization responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, children, men, women and the elderly. At this time, we are deploying all intelligence and operational measures for the return of all hostages—including Mia," the IDF posted on X, formerly Twitter.