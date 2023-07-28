BIRTH RATE IN FINLAND REACHES ALL TIME LOW

Helsinki: Finland has witnessed a historic decline in its birth rate in the first half (H1) of 2023, with only 21,180 babies born during this period, according to the country's statistics office. According to Statistics Finland, the new figure is 1,082 fewer births year-on-year and represents the lowest figure since the recording of live births began in 1900, reports Xinhua news agency.

The alarming figure has sparked worries about the country's future demographic landscape. Finland's fertility rate has been declining steadily since the 2010s when it stood at 1.87. The years 2020 and 2021 were exceptions, with a temporary increase in the number of live births during the Covid pandemic. That was followed by a relapse in 2022 when the fertility rate went down to 1.32.

In a statement given by the chief actuary at Statistics Finland, Joonas Toivola, he said, "The decline has continued this year, as the total preliminary fertility rate for the last 12 months (from July 2022 to June 2023) was 1.28. The figure is a record low." Despite the downward trend, Finland's population increased by 14,112 people between January and June 2023, largely driven by immigration.

During this period, 28,345 people arrived in Finland from other countries, while 5,596 people left Finland to settle elsewhere. Compared to the previous year, thus reversing the negative balance in 2022. Most of the immigrants came from Ukraine, Russia, the Philippines and India. With 7,849 people or 28 per cent, Ukrainians constituted the largest group among the immigrants. (IANS)

